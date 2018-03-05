Affidavit: Man caught during Trinity County arrest pulling bottle of pills out of pants

Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of trying to get rid of a large amount of pills while he was being arrested.

Randon Cummings, 17, is charged with first-degree delivery of a controlled substance (Ecstasy), third-degree tampering with evidence, state-jail felony delivery of a controlled substance (Xanax) and Misdemeanor C no drivers license.

Cummings was arrested on Saturday morning after he was caught on East Alamo Street driving with an expired tag and he did not have a drivers license.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cummings was being taken back to a patrol car when he was seen digging in his boxers and pulling an orange bottle out and he threw it on the ground. A deputy said he screamed to the arresting officer to stop and then ran toward them and picked up the bottle.

The deputy reported finding two baggies in the bottle. Once had multiple Ecstasy pills and the other had Xanax pills, according to the affidavit.

