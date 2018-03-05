'New P.E' at Anderson Elementary includes skateboards

At Anderson Elementary, the helmets are on, and the skateboards are out.

They’re calling it the "new P.E. "

Students at Anderson are learning how to skateboard during class.

“The skateboarding is something that we can encourage them to do with their family and not feel like they have to compete against each other,” said P.E. teacher Abbi Goff.

Back in December, Goff was granted over $2,000 dollars to buy skateboarding equipment and curriculum from Skate Pass.

“I was telling people it could be the best idea I’ve ever had or the worst idea, but honestly from day one the kids have really proved me wrong,” Goff said.

Instead of featuring games with winners and losers, the new P.E. is focused on getting all students active.

“Kids are different now. They are technology obsessed, so we're trying to find all these ways to get them off the couch. This has been a neat way to get them to try something new,” Goff said.

Amongst the gear is teamwork, some students say their classmates helped them overcome their fear of skateboarding.

“I helped Jahir because he kept like falling on the skateboard, so I like helped him, and I kept holding him,” said student Annette Deltoro.

Deltoro said Jahir can almost skate by himself in class.

“I’m still working on control because I can only go to the right,” Jahir said.

The new P.E. also builds fitness knowledge and instills lifelong habits.

Goff said this was the last day for skateboarding, but she hopes it encourages students to use the skate park.

“The great thing about me owning this equipment is I can do whatever I want. I don't want to do this only once a year. I want to continue to do it,” Goff said.

Goff sent a letter home informing parents about the new skateboard pass and safety precautions.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

