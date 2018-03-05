SFA Ladyjacks sit and wait for tournament foe

It is now a waiting game for the SFA Ladyjacks.

The team finished off the season with a win over rival Sam Houston State University on Saturday. The 16-2 mark was good enough for the No. 2 seed in the Southland Conference Tournament. The reward for finishing that high is a bye into the semifinals. It was the best finish for the women's program since the 2001-02 season.

"16-2 in the league; If you would have given that to me in October, I would have taken it in a heartbeat," said Head Coach Mark Kellogg. "I guess I would have thought 16-2 would have won the regular season title but nonetheless, it was a solid year, but maybe we do have some unsettled business heading into the conference tournament."

The team will play either New Orleans, Central Arkansas or Abilene Christian. If they win that game, it could set up a matchup with Lamar, who dealt the team their only conference losses.

"I have to take seven folders," Kellogg said. "You really don't know how you are going to match up. I have to take a second briefcase of seven scouting reports which is weird, but we will be prepared."

Kellogg said he is not worried about rust. He is treating this game as if they have a mid-week bye between Saturday games.

"We have to rest and stay sharp as they battle and try to move on," Kellogg said. "I know from a year ago, we had the single bye, and we got to that conference tournament on the quick turn around. We were out of gas in the second half. We don't need to move from our game plan. It is do what you do and do it well on that night."

