Angelina County students help raise awareness to prevent underage drinking

Angelina County students from the Drug-Free All Stars program helped raise awareness to prevent underage drinking on Monday.

It's called Project Sticker Shock. The group put stickers on alcohol cases warning adults who might purchase alcohol legally and provide it to minors.

Multiple businesses took part in the program including Brookshire Brothers, and Polk's and Big's convenience stores.

"It's dangerous. People don't realize the consequences of underage drinking. That people lose their lives from it. And it's a serious problem, not only in East Texas or Texas, but nationwide," said Amy Tang, a member of the Drug-Free All Stars.

If caught providing alcohol to minors, offenders could face up to a year in jail, pay a $4,000 and could lose their driver's license for six months up to a year.

