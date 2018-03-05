SFA Lumberjacks looking to make history in the Southland Tournament

SFA head Coach Kyle Keller is not concerned about the seed his team has heading into the Southland Conference Tournament.

"I think good teams should get rewarded," Keller said. "I think the way the Southland works it is great."

Keller and the 'Jacks will enter the tournament as the 3 seed. Since 2013, the league has given the top two seeds byes until the semifinals and the third and forth seed a by until the quarterfinals. Since that change no one has won the tournament other than a top two seed. Keller thinks his team has the best chance.

"I like our chances," Keller said. "This team has risen to the challenge all year. Why shouldn't this team [do it?] We beat an SEC team this year when no one thought we would and we should have beat three of them. We beat a tough Louisiana Tech team at their home."

Keller is not as worried about the two-bye system as one might think.

"I think this year I have been better with how we used our guys down the stretch," Keller said. "I am aware of it now. Trust me, our kids would rather play than practice. They are trained up right now where practice can be really boring."

From the first day of practice in the fall to this final game at Sam Houston, the goal was always on cutting down the nets in Katy.

"All we have talked about is Katy, Katy, Katy," Keller said. "No disrespect to the regular season title, but we know we are judged on how we do in Katy."

The team's first game will be in the quarterfinals on Thursday night against either Lamar or Central Arkansas. The game is set for a 7:30 pm start.

