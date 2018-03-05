Central High School sends two girls to state powerlifting meet making it a family affair

The Central High School Powerlifting program has been going strong for 5 years. Now they have set a new achievement.

In four of those years, a girl has always gone to state. This year, two girls went to state that share a tight bond.

Senior Zuri Garcia and junior Mariela Garcia both were able to qualify for the state meet. This will be Zuri's second time but a first for her cousin.

Mariela knew she would have to do work if she was to make it with her cousin.

"I knew she made it," Mariela said. "I was close and then I was able to beat the girl right above me and it was just a an exciting moment for me. Zuri has been there encoraging me so this is so great."

Coach Seth Ford does not see this s the end of the growth for the program.

"I hope this continues the tradition here and we get even more girls going to state," Ford said. "We have a lot of younger girls that are showing promise."

