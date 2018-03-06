Jury finds Pollok woman guilty of all charges in case involving stolen Lufkin PD patrol vehicle

The ballots were cast, the polls closed and Texans waited anxiously Tuesday night to find out the results of state and local primaries. There were sweeping victories and several other races resulted in the need for runoffs.More >>
Final numbers rolled in Tuesday night for the state and local primaries. In Angelina county, voters chose Republican nominee Don Lymbery to represent them in the general election in November.More >>
Christina Carter, the executive director of the Winnie Berry Humane Society, was alerted, last week, to two different situations, where cats and dogs needed help.More >>
During the second day of the jury trial for a Pollok woman accused of steal a Lufkin PD patrol unit and leading officers on a 23-minute chase, the state called two more law enforcement witnesses to the stand.More >>
It was a major milestone for a Deep East Texas woman, celebrating her 102nd birthday today.More >>
