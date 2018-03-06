UPDATED: Huntington ISD evacuates middle school students, staff to nearby church

Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers said that the "all clear" was given Tuesday evening after police officers swept the district's middle school campus, and a secondary search was conducted by a bomb-sniffing dog.

After something was discovered written on a bathroom wall earlier Tuesday, Huntington ISD's leadership decided to evacuate the students and faculty at the middle school campus to the town's First Baptist Church.

Flowers said that classes at the Huntington Middle School campus will resume at their normal time Wednesday morning.

A post on the district's Facebook page stated, "This is Mr. Flowers - we are evacuating our middle school to First Baptist Church. We are 'sweeping' our middle school campus as a precaution after we discovered something written on a bathroom wall. MS students may be picked up at FBC and PM buses will pick up from the church at normal time for PM routes."

Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers wouldn't go into any detail about what was written on the bathroom wall. However, he did say they take everything seriously and added that they made the decision to evacuate the middle school campus as a safety precaution.

Flowers said that officers from the Huntington ISD Police Department, Huntington PD, an Angelina County constable, and Angelina County Sheriff's Office swept the middle school campus for potential threats. The superintendent added that a bomb-sniffing dog was used to do a secondary sweep of the campus after it gets to the scene.

"We had a good system in place, and our staff members did a good job of getting our kids over to the church," Flowers said.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.