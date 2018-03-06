Deep East Texas woman celebrates her 102nd birthday today

It was a major milestone for a Deep East Texas woman, celebrating her 102nd birthday today.

The Diboll police chief along with city hall employees made sure Mrs. Oda Wilkerson had a very special day.

“Her kids call her mother, and we call her Aunt Oddie, and her grandkids call her nannie,” said niece Sandra Hendrick.

Wilkerson turned 102 years old today and has lived to see five generations of lineage.

“She was so proud to get to hold that first fifth generation baby,” Hendrick said.

And today's yet another memory for Wilkerson.

Flowers were brought to her by the Diboll police chief and city hall employees.

Wilkerson has lived in her home for 80 years where she and her husband raised four kids.

“She had a piano over there and would sing. All of them could play the piano and sing. We have raised the roof on this house singing,” said Hendrick.

After Wilkerson’s husband died in 1996, she was living on her own up until December when she got sick.

Family members said a healthy lifestyle is what gave Wilkerson longevity.

“She's never smoked or drank. She doesn't watch TV or movies. She doesn't think that's the Christian thing to do,” said Hendrick.

Wilkerson waited in the hospital for 12 hours until she could see the fifth generation grandbaby.

