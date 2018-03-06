SFA Ladyjacks looking to end NCAA Tournament drought

The SFA Ladyjacks are looking to end their drought of NCAA Tournament appearances that dates back to the 2001-02 season.

That season was the last time the team went to the big stage. It is not something that is on the mind of Mark Kellogg as he prepares for the Southland Conference Tournament.

"I will leave it to yall guys to talk about history of 12 or 13 years ago," Kellogg said in his weekly press conference. "Our girls can't even name a player that played on that team.

In his third season, Kellogg believes the momentum is where it needs to be and it has been a natural progression.

"I thought we have taken the steps we need to to prepare us to win a conference tournament," Kellogg said. "My first year we got there and finished 18-12. We had a good year last year and had a single bye and made it to the conference championship. Now we are a two seed and I don't know what is going to happen but you hope you have taken the steps that if we get into the final we are a little more prepared and not as tired."

At 16-2 in the conference the Ladyjacks have been solid but one bad night can bring all the success crumbling to the ground."

"One bad shooting night to eliminate you in a postseason," Kellogg said. "We have done good things to get us here so don't change it now. There just becomes an emphasis on possession by possession.

