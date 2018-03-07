2 injured in Angelina County wreck - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

2 injured in Angelina County wreck

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: Viewer photo Source: Viewer photo
Source: Viewer photo Source: Viewer photo
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

Two people were transported to a hospital following a Tuesday evening wreck in Angelina County.

Sheriff Greg Sanches says two detectives were driving down FM 58 when they saw a truck swerve off the roadway and strike a tree. The truck engine then began smoking.

The detectives were the first to arrive and forced the door open to get the driver out. They also helped rescue a young girl from the truck, Sanches said.

Both were taken to a hospital to be treated.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly