Lymbery wins Republican primary in Angelina County judge race

Final numbers rolled in Tuesday night for the state and local primaries.

In Angelina county, voters chose Republican nominee Don Lymbery to represent them in the general election in November. Lymbery took on incumbent Wes Sutier. There is no Democratic challenger in the race.

Lymbery secured 58 percent of the vote, pulling in 4,678 votes to Sutier's 3,354.

"I had a lot of supporters. The people that didn't vote for me, I just want them to understand that I'm ready to listen to them too," Lymbery said.

After the results were in, Sutier said his office would continue to focus on the people of Angelina County.

"It's been a great 11 years, you know we still got 10 months left. you know we're going to go out like we came in with the vision and doing what we think is right for all the people in Angelina County," Sutier said.

