KTRE Election Recap: Winners, runoffs and highlights

The ballots were cast, the polls closed and Texans waited anxiously Tuesday night to find out the results of state and local primaries. There were sweeping victories and several other races resulted in the need for runoffs.

Of course, several candidates ran unopposed. If no independent challenger appears, they are primed for a win in November.

On the state level, Gov. Greg Abbott soared to victory on the Republican ticket. Abbott swept the ticket, taking home 1,362,631 votes, or 90 percent of the vote, to Barbara Krueger’s 125,025 votes and Secede Kilgore’s 20,075 votes.

Abbott will still face a challenge from the Democratic nominee in November. Lupe Valdez and Andrew White are slated for a runoff to see who wins the party nomination.

Also on the state level, Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller won their primary races.

In the battle for U.S Representative for District 1, Democrat Shirley J. McKellar swooped to a win over Brent Beal, taking home 59 percent of the vote. McKellar will face incumbent, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, who easily cruised to a win on the Republican ticket with 88 percent of the vote.

Locally, there were several upsets.

In Angelina County, voters chose Republican nominee Don Lymbery to represent them in the general election in November. Lymbery took on incumbent, Wes Sutier. Sutier has served the county for 11 years. Lymbery secured 58 percent of the vote, pulling in 4,678 votes to Sutier's 3,354.

There is no Democratic challenger in the race.

In Nacogdoches County, several runoffs were expected by elections officials.

In the race for county judge, Greg Sowell received 1,494 votes, or 47 percent to incumbent Mike Perry’s 1,242 votes, or 39 percent.

Mark Harkness and Darren Cook could also face each other again in a runoff for Precinct 4 Commissioner. Harkness received 574 votes, or 32 percent, to Cook’s 446 votes, or 25%. Rhonda Ward received 407 votes, Tracy Littleton received 194 votes and Scott Hasley received 158 votes.

Meanwhile, justice of the peace candidates cruised to victories. Incumbent Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace for Nacogdoches County David Perkins outpaced the competition, securing 62 percent of the vote while Pct. 2 JP challenger Dick Tubbe won his bid against incumbent Jerry Stone. Tubbe secured 56 percent of the vote.

