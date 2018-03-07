Huntington ISD superintendent: 1 suspect in custody after high school evacuated

Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers has issued an "all clear" after a threatening word that was written on a bathroom stall prompted the district to evacuate the high school campus' students and faculty to the football stadium Wednesday morning.

"All clear," Flowers said. "We have a suspect in custody."

Flowers said the suspect is a 17-year-old man. He didn't give any more information about the suspect.

Huntington ISD’s administration made the decision to evacuate the students at the high school campus to the football stadium Wednesday morning after the word “bomb” was found written in one of the bathroom stalls.

The evacuation of the high school campus is the second such incident in as many days. HISD officials evacuated the middle school campus Tuesday afternoon.

“This is Mr. Flowers: We are evacuating our high school students to the football stadium to conduct a ‘sweep’ of our high school due to something written on a bathroom wall,” Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers wrote in a post on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday morning. “Thanks for your understanding.”

Flowers said the word “bomb” was also written in a bathroom stall at the middle school campus, and that was what prompted the district to evacuate the middle school’s students and faculty to the First Baptist Church of Huntington.

Flowers said the decision to move the high school students was a precautionary measure they took until law enforcement could do a sweep of that campus to look for potential threats.

On Tuesday, Flowers said that the school district takes every threat seriously.

In that situation, Huntington ISD police officers, Huntington PD officers, an Angelina County constable, and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined forces and conducted a sweep of the middle school campus. Later, a bomb-sniffing dog was brought in to do a secondary sweep of the campus.

Flowers said the suspect who prompted the evacuation of the high school is not the suspect in the middle school incident. That threat is still under investigation, he said.

The “all clear” was given at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Flowers said.

Classes resumed at Huntington Middle School resumed at their normal time Wednesday morning.



