Houston County DA drops case against man accused of armed robbery

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office has dropped its case against a Beaumont man who was accused of helping another person rob a man of $80 at gunpoint in July of 2017.

Damon Dickson was indicted on an aggravated robbery charge in September of 2017.

“The victim in the case told us that he was mistaken when he identified Mr. Dickson,” said Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar.

Cody Lynn Bledsoe, of Grapeland, pleaded guilty to the crime back in January. He agreed to a plea-bargain deal of five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Bledsoe and Dickson were arrested in July of 2017 after the victim told a store employee at Super Shop No. 2 in Crockett that he had been robbed. The employee then called the police.

The victim described the two to police and police then detained the men in front of the store.

The employee told police she saw Bledsoe laughing when he came into the store and that he bought two bags of chips with a $20 bill. The employee then

reported hearing Bledsoe say, “We just [expletive] up a white man out of $80 at gunpoint.”

The victim told police Bledsoe showed him a black handgun and said, “Give me your money. Then he and Dickson took his money and ran away, according to the victim.

