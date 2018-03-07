Huntington man who set fire that damaged 2 homes agrees to 10 years deferred

A 23-year-old Huntington man who set a fire that damaged two homes agreed to a plea-bargain deal of 10 years of deferred adjudication Wednesday.

Tommy James Self appeared in an Angelina County court for a plea hearing Wednesday.

As part of the conditions of Self’s deferred adjudication, he will be required to get treatment for his underlying issues. In addition, he will have to pay an unspecified amount in restitution.

When Self was arrested back in November, he was booked into the Angelina County Jail on three state-jail felony arson charges. Collectively, his bond amount was set at $250,000.

According to Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, Self's motive for setting the fires wasn't fixed on an individual. He said they were outbuildings, and no one was living them when the fire started. He said Self was intoxicated when he set the fire.

ACSO deputies cuffed and searched Self and then put him in the back of a patrol unit. However, Self wasn’t done setting fires.

"He had on two sets of clothing," Lenderman said. "And, down in his second set of clothing, he had a lighter. And, even though he was cuffed, he still managed to get that lighter out of his pocket. Then he attempted to burn the seat belt in the patrol unit."

According to a post on Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches’ Facebook page, the ACSO received a call about a fire on FM 326 North near the intersection of Homeplace Road at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

“Angelina College Chief of Police Doug Conn observed the fire and a possible suspect walking from the area,” the Facebook post from Lt. Ray Stubbs said. “Chief Conn approached the individual, a white male later identified as Tommy James Self, 23 years old of Huntington, who was detained for investigative purposes.”

Lenderman said that he usually urges private citizens not to approach suspicious people, but AC's chief of police was an exception.

No one was injured in the fire.

