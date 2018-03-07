Lufkin's Pinecrest Retirement Community using engagement technology with seniors

Pinecrest Retirement Community in Lufkin recently changed up their typical physical and mental therapy routines, with the help from a new technology program, called "It's Never Too Late".

The program helped seniors not only brush up on their technology skills, but it also added an exciting aspect to their life of relaxation.

"Keeps your mind occupied," said one user, Luther Reed.

The application was introduced with the new year and has helped bring the residents together.

"A couple of them can come out and just decide that they want to play wheel of fortune or something like that," said life enrichment director Karla Kendrick. "And, it's things that they're able to do. It gives them independence."

And, should one of the users forget which game or activity they had been using earlier, the system sets up a personal profile for them.

"They can click on their icon," Kendrick said. "And, through that, it connects them to games that they like, to movies that they like, videos that they like."

It might look like all fun and games, but the therapists at Pinecrest say that the technology with the widescreen and hand cycle makes therapy less of a chore.

"So, when we're going and standing in front of a TV and popping bubbles, yes, we're working on your balance," said Kayla Pascual, an assistant physical therapist. "But, they're able to engage in it more because it's more entertaining, so to speak."

Therapists also appreciate the multiple facets of each activity.

"If I'm sitting there as a speech therapist but I'm also making them stand and use upper body motions and stuff like that," said speech pathologist, Jaci Bailey.

The seniors appreciate the instructional side of the program as well.

"They're trying to help us out," Reed said.

Pinecrest is currently trying to add a face-to-face digital communication aspect to the program, so the seniors can see their loved ones.

