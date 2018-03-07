Nacogdoches County judge runoff candidates hoping voters will stay interested in race

Incumbent County Judge Mike Perry is confident he can obtain votes from those cast for two other candidates who didn't make the runoff. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Greg Sowell will be working to get voters back to the polls on May 22 for his runoff race in Nacogdoches County. (Source: KTRE Staff)

With signs coming down, a runoff election is in the future for two Republican candidates for Nacogdoches County judge.

From a field of four, Mike Perry, the incumbent county judge, received 39 percent of the votes. He is running on experience and familiarity with the county budget.

Police Sgt. Greg Sowell was the front-runner obtaining 45 percent of the votes.

Both candidates know encouraging supporters back to the polls will be important to obtaining a victory.

"The important thing to do is get the people that support me to come back out and vote again in the runoff,” Perry said. “That's going to be the difficult thing. I think I could pick up some of the votes that the other two that didn't get in on the runoff. I think I can gain some votes there."

"First off, I’m very appreciative and very humbled that the people that supported me and the outpouring of support that we had,” Sowell said. “We're proud that we had a position to be in the runoff and we're just going to keep doing what we've been doing. The big thing, I believe, is to get people out to vote."

The runoff election is May 22.

