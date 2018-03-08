Shelby County deputies fatally shoot suspect during reported hostage situation

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a suspect who exited a residence displaying a firearm, on Tuesday, during a reported hostage situation.

On March 6, deputies responded to a report of a hostage situation on County Road 2798 in Shelbyville around 10 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, a male suspect exited the residence displaying a firearm and was shot by law enforcement after the suspect refused to comply with verbal commands to drop the weapon.

The suspect, Louis Troy Risinger, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Shelby County Justice of the Peace.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers were notified and are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.