Huntington ISD superintendent confirms ID of teen accused of leaving threatening message

Authorities have identified the 17-year-old suspect who is accused of leaving a threatening note on a bathroom stall that prompted Huntington ISD’s administration to evacuate the students and faculty at the high school campus to the football stadium Wednesday morning.

David Edward Glawson, of Huntington, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony terroristic threat charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers confirmed Thursday morning that his district’s police department arrested Glawson Wednesday and took him to the county jail.

Huntington ISD’s administration made the decision to evacuate the students at the high school campus to the football stadium Wednesday morning after the word “bomb” was found written in one of the bathroom stalls.

“This is Mr. Flowers: We are evacuating our high school students to the football stadium to conduct a ‘sweep’ of our high school due to something written on a bathroom wall,” Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers wrote in a post on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday morning. “Thanks for your understanding.”

Flowers said the word “bomb” was also written in a bathroom stall at the middle school campus, and that was what prompted the district to evacuate the middle school’s students and faculty to the First Baptist Church of Huntington.

Flowers said the decision to move the high school students was a precautionary measure they took until law enforcement could do a sweep of that campus to look for potential threats.

On Tuesday, Flowers said that the school district takes every threat seriously.

In that situation, Huntington ISD police officers, Huntington PD officers, an Angelina County constable, and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined forces and conducted a sweep of the middle school campus. Later, a bomb-sniffing dog was brought in to do a secondary sweep of the campus.

Flowers said the suspect who prompted the evacuation of the high school is not the suspect in the middle school incident. That threat is still under investigation, he said.

