'Let's go girls!' Happy International Women's Day!

Today is International Women's Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the women of the world.

The holiday is celebrated every year on March 8 and commemorates the movement for women's rights.

On March 8, 1884, Susan B. Anthony appeared before the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives. She began her statement like this:

“We appear before you this morning…to ask that you will, at your earliest convenience, report to the House in favor of the submission of a Sixteenth Amendment to the Legislatures of the several States, that shall prohibit the disfranchisement of citizens of the United States on account of sex.”

According to the Library of Congress, her statement argued for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to grant women the right to vote. It wasn't until 1919 that Congress approved what was nicknamed the “Anthony Amendment” in honor of the leader who had died in 1906. On August 18, 1920, the states ratified it as the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution.

Some McDonald's locations flipped their golden arches for International Women's Day. It’s the start of a women-centric marketing campaign the fast-food chain will embark on Thursday by flipping its logo upside-down on all its social media channels, including Twitter and Instagram.

Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. https://t.co/6z88OhjXpO pic.twitter.com/hXfOi3wWQf — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 8, 2018

"In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants," said Wendy Lewis, McDonald's global chief diversity officer, in the statement.

According to SocialMediaToday this year International Women's Day may be more important than ever. In the past year, we've seen the rise of the #METOO movement, the second Women's March and an increased focus on gender equality in the workplace, according to the site.

Facebook is celebrating the holiday by offering a dedicated set of cards, photo frames, and themed backgrounds for your posts today to celebrate women. You also may see a message on your News Feed today, or you can visit facebook.com/iwd to utilize these tools.

Facebook’s also running a ‘Credit Her’ campaign to celebrate women from the past and present and give them credit for their contributions, and it's launching a new Community Finder tool as part of their #SheMeansBusiness program. That program will give female business owners more options to connect with each other and share questions, advice and resources to help them grow their businesses.

Also, check out Twitter today and give a shout out to the incredible women in your life using hashtags and emojis.

On International Working Women's Day we give tribute to all the women who have fought & are still fighting for equal treatment & fair pay in the workplace. There is still lots more to do, Commons figures reveal that women still face 86% of the burden from austerity cuts. #IWD2018 — PompeyLabourStudents?? (@PortLabStudents) March 8, 2018

Ladies, read and always remember this....Happy International Women's Day. God Bless!!! pic.twitter.com/c8zry8Ypc8 — Paula (@paula_sapphire) March 8, 2018

Happy International Women's Day to all the women out there. Even though the odds are stacked against you, y'all always find a way to rise above it and succeed and that is so powerful/inspiring. Y'all should be celebrated and cherished everyday because of the impact you bring us — Nnanna (@Samthecentaur) March 8, 2018

Happy International Women's Day! ???????????????If you're alive, you're a full and complete human being who deserves love and respect. — HannahlyzePod (@HannahlyzePod) March 8, 2018

How will you celebrate the women in your life? How will you empower yourself today?

In the words of Helen Reddy, "I can do anything. I am strong. I am invincible. I am woman."

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.