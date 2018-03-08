Angelina County Sheriff's Office: There will be a planned power outage in Zavalla area

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect who exited a residence displaying a firearm on Tuesday.More >>
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office has passed on word from Oncor in regard to a planned power outage that will occur Friday afternoon in the area south of Zavalla on U.S. Highway 69.More >>
Authorities have identified the 17-year-old suspect who is accused of leaving a threatening note on a bathroom stall that prompted Huntington ISD’s administration to evacuate the students and faculty at the high school campus to the football stadium Wednesday morning.More >>
A surge in Democratic voters in Texas continues to be watched closely around the state and nation.More >>
The Ellen Trout Zoo has joined efforts to save the Louisiana pine snake.More >>
