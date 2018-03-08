Angelina County Sheriff's Office: There will be a planned power outage in Zavalla area

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office has passed on word from Oncor in regard to a planned power outage that will occur Friday afternoon in the area south of Zavalla on U.S. Highway 69.

The notice from the sheriff's office stated that the planned power outage is expected to be from about noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday. The area affected will be Highway 69 south of Zavalla, starting near where the old Big Z truck stop was located and ending near the Saron community.

"This outage will be necessary to conduct the replacement of a very large transformer and to prevent a more significant unplanned outage," the press release stated. "If Oncor users have any questions, they may call 1-888-313-4747.

