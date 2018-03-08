SFA Lumberjacks ready for Central Arkansas in opening Southland Tournament game

The SFA Lumberjack basketball team had less than 24 hours to prepare for their first opponent in the Southland Conference Tournament.

The team will be taking on Central Arkansas tonight at 7:30 PM from the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

"I think our guys will be ready to play," said Head coach Kyle Keller. "we played that team not too long ago towards the end of our season. I think it will be a good game. Had to completely opposite outcomes with the Bears."

If the lumberjacks want to go to the NCAA tournament they will need to win three games in three days. Since the conference went to their new format in 2013 no team has done that.

"We are all just hyped and ready to play this game, Shannon Bogues said. "we just have to come out and play our game and be confident with what has got us here."

The team had a 20-minute shoot around inside the Merrell Center and then a short practice next-door at Katy high school to prepare for tonight's game."

"We have shortened our practices, "Keller said. "I want our guys to be prepared and fresh at the same time. We have talked about playing in five minutes segments and having full energy and doing all we can do in that time and moving onto the next segment."

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.