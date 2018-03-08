Man stopped in Nacogdoches County caught with cash

Nacogdoches police have arrested a Spring man accused of driving through town with marijuana and bundles of cash.

Keith Dewayne Armstrong, 29, is charged with state-jail felony money laundering and misdemeanor B possession of marijuana.

Armstrong was pulled over in the 1500 block of Northwest Stallings Drive at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. During the stop, an officer reported smelling marijuana from the inside of the vehicle and got consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, the officer reported finding a bag of marijuana and a large bundle of cash. According to the affidavit, the cash was mostly 20-dollar denominations bundled with rubber bands.

The officer also found that the cash had a strong odor of marijuana and he reported finding a box of sandwich bags.

