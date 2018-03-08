Angelina College awarded $446K in grant funds

Improvements are coming to residents in North Lufkin.

This week, the TLL Temple Foundation approved $445,950 in grant funds benefiting Angelina College.

The funds will help expand the staff and resources at their small business development center in hopes of bringing more businesses to North Lufkin.

Angelina College President Michael Simon said they look forward to helping break the cycle of poverty, which is prevalent in the area.

"Similarly, at the college, we believe that helping people access affordable high quality, higher education is important, but it's also important for us to support the economic development and the economic life of the communities that we serve," Simon said.

Funds of the grant will be dispersed over a three-year period.

