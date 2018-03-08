Lufkin Middle School tries out Google virtual technology for the classroom

Virtual reality is known for making games more life-like, but engineers at Google realized it has the same effect when it comes to school subjects and created "Pioneer Expedition".

"You visualizing it, you thinking about it," said seventh-grader Terrence Black. "And, it can basically just help you on a test because you got it in your brain, visualized down. You know what it looks like, you know all the layers to it and stuff."

Lufkin Middle School was selected to try out the software in December, after a staff member applied online.

"What all they're studying right now, ocean floor, body, skeletal systems, it pops out," said LMS' digital learning specialist, Amanda Smith. "It comes alive for the student."

The program is run off of Android phones, that a representative from Google brought from their headquarters in Austin.

"Now, it's all about phones and stuff, this generation," said seventh-grader, Amiyah Graham. "So, when people are actually touching the phones, they'll like actually concentrate and actually look at it because, if it was on paper, they'd get distracted. And, they wouldn't want to do it anymore."

LMS teachers compare it to a field trip experience without leaving campus.

"The best part of this program is it's free," Smith said. "We don't have to get on a bus and go to a museum in Houston. They were able to just pick it up off of the technology that Google brought."

Staff also say that technology in education is adapting to modern day expectations.

"We're getting to bring the outside world into our classroom," Smith said.

Staff members added that they hope to continue working with Google to bring the "Pioneer Expedition" program to Lufkin ISD, full-time.

