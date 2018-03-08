Nacogdoches ISD school board appoints interim superintendent

The Nacogdoches ISD School Board voted Thursday night during a special meeting to name Alton Frailey as interim superintendent.

School board president, James Ervin, said Frailey wasn't even apart of their three candidate selection.

"When they learned that Mr. Frailey was possibly interested they all recommended him," Ervin said.

Frailey is a 33-year veteran in the public education system and spent the last nine years as superintendent of Katy ISD.

According to a press release, Frailey is a Nacogdoches County native and brings decades of experience to NISD.

“We anticipate Mr. Frailey to being at work for the district effective March 19, with the goal of being onsite fulltime in Nacogdoches by April 1,” said Ervin.

Parents said Frailey's previous experience is what gives them hope for the future.

"I'm excited right now. I think we need to move forward and we all need to hope for the best for the future of our schools," said parent Michelle Peck.

Others said because Frailey is a Nacogdoches native, he will understand the district's needs.

"I think we need someone who knows the local issues, but also isn't afraid to work with TEA and push back on them when they don't understand the situations," said parent Nancy Nieberding.



Ervin said it's up to Frailey to accept a full time position with the district.



"That's how impressed we are with him.For as long as he wants to be here he can be here," said Ervin.

Frailey will take the reign as interim superintendent on March 19th.

Officials said they hope by April 1st he will be on site full time.

The superintendent vacancy began when Superintendent Sandra Dowdy turned in a letter of resignation in February.

The board approved Dowdy’s resignation during the March 2nd meeting.

Dowdy’s contract resign is effective on March 16th.

