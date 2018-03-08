SFA Lumberjacks move on to Southland conference semi-finals

The SFA Lumberjacks are on to the Southland conference semi finals.

The team knocked off central Arkansas 86-64.

The team held SLC player of the year Jordan Howard to zero baskets in the second half.

Ivan Cannete led the Lumberjacks with 17 points.

SFA now turns their focus on Nicholl State in the semifinals. SFA beat the Colonels in Nacogdoches at the beginning of conference play.

Tip off from the Merrell Center in Katy is set for 7:30pm.



