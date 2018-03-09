Planned power outage to replace transformer in Zavalla - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Planned power outage to replace transformer in Zavalla

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
ZAVALLA, TX (KTRE) -

A planned power outage is set for Friday in Zavalla. 

The Angelina County Sheriff's Department and Oncor say a planned power outage will happen from noon to around 4:30 p.m. so workers can replace a large transformer.

The outage will affect residents in the area south of Highway 69.

