Pineland man dies in 2-vehicle wreck in San Augustine County

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Gary Sturrock (Source: Facebook) Gary Sturrock (Source: Facebook)
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

A two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of State Highway 103 and FM 1277 in San Augustine County claimed the life of a 23-year-old man early Friday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck at about 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that Gary Sturrock, of Pineland, was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup south on FM 1277 when he disregarded the stop sign at the SH 103 intersection. The Dodge pickup traveled into the path of a 2006 Freightliner truck tractor that was traveling west on SH 103, the press release stated.

A San Augustine County justice of the peace pronounced Sturrock dead at the scene of the wreck.

Luther Turner, 41, of Livingston, was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The wreck is still under investigation.

