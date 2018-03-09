Nacogdoches Medical Center names new CEO

From NMC Health Network

NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - Philip Koovakada, MSN, MSHCA, has been named CEO of NMC Health Network. In his new role, Koovakada will oversee the strategic, operational and clinical activities of the organization which includes Nacogdoches Medical Center, a 161-bed acute care hospital and 10 outpatient centers spanning both Nacogdoches and Shelby Counties.

Koovakada first joined NMC in 2016 as Chief Operating Officer (COO) where he was responsible for the daily operations and oversight of NMC’s ancillary departments. His direction has earned the hospital consistent recognition for exceeding national guidelines and excellence in care, improved operational efficiency and positively impacted patient and employee satisfaction.

He has served as interim CEO since January, replacing Jeff Patterson who was promoted to Abrazo Health Systems in Arizona. When speaking of Koovakada, Patterson said he had full confidence in handing off responsibilities to the new CEO, “He is the right choice for our hospital and community. Philip has a proven track record that speaks volumes about his leadership skills, as well as strong physician relationships and the demonstrated ability to develop health systems.”

Koovakada says he plans to continue his focus on patient quality, safety, and service.

“I am excited to continue the legacy of patient-centered care in Nacogdoches and maintain our focus on expanding the healthcare services we provide for the community,” said Koovakada.

Prior to joining NMC, Koovakada served in many directional roles across a variety of healthcare settings including oversight of multiple operational departments at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California.

“Philip's experience and guidance have been a strong addition to the NMC team and culture,” said Dr. Carl Davis, Chief of Staff. “He has brought a wide breadth of knowledge to our organization that has played an integral role as we have expanded our network of services in order to keep our community close to home for their care.”

A member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Koovakada earned both a Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from California State University. He received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois. He and his wife, Aria, along with their 4-month old daughter, Penelope, make their home in Nacogdoches.

About Nacogdoches Medical Center

Nacogdoches Medical Center is a 161-bed acute care facility located at 4920 NE Stallings Drive in Nacogdoches, TX. The hospital serves as the anchor of NMC Health Network and has provided for the medical and healthcare needs of East Texans for more than 40 years. Designed to improve access to healthcare services in Nacogdoches and Shelby counties and the surrounding communities, NMC specializes in emergency services, women’s health, cardiovascular medicine and surgery, cancer care, orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery. Extensions of the network include NMC Imaging Services, the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Nacogdoches, NMC Wound Care Services, NMC Loma Laird Cancer Center and NMC Shelby Emergency Services. NMC is recognized by the Joint Commission for the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency. To learn more about the facilities that comprise NMC Health Network please visit www.NMCHealthNetwork.com.