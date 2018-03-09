Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrests burglary suspect involved in chase

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Pineland man Thursday after they responded to a call about a burglary and a vehicle theft, and they learned the suspect had been involved in a two-county chase.

Stone Cole Harley was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge, a state-jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge, a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge, and a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to a press release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started on Wednesday. At that time, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to a home on Northway Drive to check out a report of a burglary and a vehicle theft.

During the investigation, deputies identified a suspect and learned that he had been in a pursuit that started in San Augustine County and ended in Sabine County in the stolen automobile,” the press release stated. “The suspect fled into the woods and was able to get away from officers at the time, but was identified.”

After the deputies continued the investigation, they found stolen property that the suspect had stashed in a nearby apartment complex, the press release stated. The NCSO deputies located additional stolen items at the complex that were stolen from a home in Sabine County.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office obtained arrest warrants for Harley for burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for the crimes that were committed at the home on Northway Drive.

NCSO deputies located Harley at an apartment complex in Nacogdoches at about 7 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken into custody after he tried to fight with deputies during the arrest., the press release stated.

After Harley was in custody, the NCSO deputies found more stolen property at the residence where he was found, the press release stated. The deputies discovered that after Harley ran from law enforcement officers in San Augustine and Sabine counties, he committed additional burglaries, the press release stated.

“NCSO deputies were able to recover all the property stolen in Nacogdoches County and the majority of the property stolen out of Sabine County to include a firearm,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, Sabine County has filed burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm charges against Hunter. More charges are pending.

