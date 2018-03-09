Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 03/09/18

Frog’s at 1507 North Street: 16 demerits for spray bottles not labeled and stored properly, employees eating in food prep area, containers of food stored on cooler floor, use-by dates needed on cooked chicken and beef, condiments in front bar needed thermometer, soap and paper towels needed at all hand wash sinks, weatherproofing needed for all entries and exits, one spatula needed to be discarded, vents and fans not kept clean, missing or damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced, floor, wall, other areas not smooth and easily cleanable, and back door not kept closed.

Posado’s at 1315 North Street: 11 demerits for prep cooler needed to be repaired, cold hold not at minimum temperature, spray bottles needed to be labeled, paper towels needed for all hand sinks, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, and floor, wall, or door areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Barnhill’s at 3217 North Street: 11 demerits for boxes of food stored improperly in coolers and freezers, use-by dates needed, thermometers not provided for cooks, coolers, and freezers, slicers not kept wiped down, clean, and sanitary, shield guard needed for one light in food prep area, bucket of water outside needed to be emptied, grease bin needed to be wiped down, floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable, and missing or damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired.

M and M No. 13 at 119 Beall: 10 demerits for hot water needed in bathroom, self-serve pre-packaged items not labeled properly, several pre-packagedfood products needed to be discarded, thermometer needed for small cooler, weatherproofing needed for all entries and exits, water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced, and floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Morgan Oil Fuel Stop Convenience Store at 4919 North Street: 8 demerits for spray bottles stored improperly, back flow preventer needed for outside hose, and one canned food product needed to be discarded.

Chili’s Bar and Grill at 1911 North Street: 7 demerits for prep cooler not at minimum temperature, hot water needed at one hand sink, and two milk products needed to be discarded.

Barbecue House at 704 North Stallings Drive: 6 demerits for paper towels needed at smoke room area hand sink, one spatula needed to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable, one knife needed to be re-cleaned and re-sanitized, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, and wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Makelmore’s at 2340 North Street: 4 demerits for one canned food product needed to be discarded, one knife needed to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable, and grease bin area needed to be cleaned.

Kroger Deli and Bakery at 1215 North Street: 4 demerits for sanitizer PPM too high and one ceiling tile needed to be repaired.

Morgan Oil Fuel Stop Deli and Grill at 4919 Northwest Stallings Drive: 3 demerits for thermometers not provided for prep cooler and warmer oven and vents not kept clean.

Brookshire Brothers Deli and Grill at 2430 North University Drive: 3 demerits for one knife needed to be replaced because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable, vents not kept clean, damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired, and floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Gateway of Nacogdoches at 2615 North Stallings Drive, Suite 101: 3 demerits for visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers and dumpster lids not kept closed.

Denny’s at 2615 North Stallings Drive, Suite 102: 3 demerits for thermometer not provided for prep cooler and dumpster lids not kept closed.

Skate-O-Rama at 1208 Douglass Road: 0 demerits.



