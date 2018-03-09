After Quarterfinal game, Ladyjacks now will face UCA in semis

The Southland Conference semifinals for women's basketball will feature a rematch of last year's final.

In 2017, The Central Arkansas beat SFA 60-35. It was a game where SFA head Coach Mark Kellogg said that his team simply ran out of gas.

"I think you saw it in that game where we ran out of gas in the second half," Kellogg said. "i think it had to do with only getting that one bye."

This season, The Ladyjacks went 16-2 in conference play with their two losses coming to Lamar.

The Ladyjacks handled their business against UCA this year winning 59-46 and then 55-50 in Conway. The Ladyjacks have not played since March 3 when they beat rival Sam Houston State.

”We treated this week as a normal week," Kellogg said. 'You don't have to play a mid week game so that is nice. You limit reps is what you do. We don’t have to take as many reps. We took a day off this week so you hope it all adds up for us and we can get a win. I think we will come out a little wired up but then after the first quarter it will be basketball as normal."

The identity of this Ladyjack team has been defense. Senior Stevie Parker, has been the anchor. SO far this season she has force 28 charges against the opposing team. Plays like that will be key for her tomorrow afternoon.

"You have to go out and get an early jump on them," Parker said. "You can’t let teams get an early lead on us. Defensive stops are a hugs spark for us."

Tip off for the semifinal game is set for 3:30 pm from the Merrell Center in Katy.

