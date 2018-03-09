'Jacks return to SLC Championship with win over Nicholls

A game that seemed in the bag early in the second half, became a nail bitter after a Nicholls 17-4 run over a 6 minute period.

"It was such a punch in the gut," Head Coach Kyle Keller said. "They make a four point play and then we turn it over and before you know it was a 5 point lead. I never thought the game was out of our hands."

SFA's goal all season was to win in Katy. It was so much of a goal that Coach Kyle Keller cut down on practice time over the last two weeks in order to keep guys fresh. It has seemed to work in the Southland Tournament so far. If they can win out tomorrow over South Eastern then they would be the first team to win the tournament that was not a 1 or 2 seed since the tournament went to a double-bye format in 2013.

After that run that had SFA fans on edge, Keller called a timeout and approached senior Ty Charles.

"I told him to play with strength and play off two feet," Keller said. "He was fouled and made two free throws and then we were back in control after that."

Charles is the only player left from the Brad Underwood years that saw the team go to three NCAA Tournaments. For him this game was personal.

"I felt like this was a statement game after the way we went out last year," Charles said. "it did not feel good.

The night belonged to Shannon Bogues who scored 27 points. Bogues is now the ninth Lumberjack to have 500 points in a season.

"I honestly did not know about that until today," Bogues said. "It feels great though."

"I think most people believe that Shannon Bogues can be stopped is by me not playing him and sitting him on the bench."

The 'Jacks defense held Nicholls to a season low shooting precentage of 28.8%

SFA will now face the Lions of South Eastern Louisiana in the SLC final Saturday night at 8 pm. The winning team will go to the NCAA TOornament.

