SFA men grab NCAA berth with 59-55 win over SE La.

The SFA Lumberjacks have earned a trip to the NCAA tournament following a 59-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday night.

SFA will learn who they will play during the Selection Show on Sunday.

TJ Holyfield led the way for the Lumberjacks, scoring 13 points to cap a tournament MVP performance.

The 'Jacks took at 32-25 lead into the half and then were up 41-27 four minutes into the half and gave the crowd a reason to start celebrating early. But SLU made a ferocious comeback with a 21-2 run to put them up six with 5:45 left.

"I thought we totally lost our aggressiveness," Head Coach Kyle Keller said. "Southeast took us out of everything we wanted to do. We were content with walking the ball up the court and anyone who watches us knows that's not us. It wasn't a horse race, it was a mule race and we're not very good with mules."

SFA made a comeback of their own when Holyfield tipped in a rebound, followed by layups by Kevon Harris and John Comeaux. Comeaux's score came after a Ty Charles steal and tied the game up at 49.

"I told the guys in the timeout this is good for us," Keller said. "It's only going to leave a better memory when it's over with. Because anything in life is worth earning if you really appreciate it."

SLU took a lead following a pair of free throws but Harris hit a three-pointer with 3:17 left to put SFA up ultimately for good.

SFA is the first team in SLC history to win the tournament without getting the double-bye, which was instituted in 2013.