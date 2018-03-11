SFA to face Texas Tech in Dallas to open NCAA tournament

After winning three games in three days, the Lumberjacks now know who they will play in the NCAA Tournament.

They also know where, and they wont have to travel far.

The Lumberjacks will be the 14 seed in the east region and will match up against 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game will take place on Thursday in Dallas.

The Lumberjacks made it to the tournament by knocking off Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference Tournament championship game Saturday night.

After the game, in his press conference, Head Coach Kyle Keller said it has been his dream all season that his team would be able to play in the Dallas region. It looks like that dream has come true for the coach.

In the past the team has gone to Portland, San Diego and Brooklyn so playing 3 hours away will a treat for them and the fans.

"It was really exciting to see SFA flash up there on the screen," said Brian Newton, showing support. "I think everyone's excited about the match up and I think more than anything everyone's excited about the location. There's going to be a lot of purple on the stands on Thursday and we're all really excited about it."



