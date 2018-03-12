TxDOT: Wreck occurred in a work zone on Loop 287 near FM 2021

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a wreck occurred in a work zone on South Loop 287 near FM 2021 Monday morning.

"Reduce speed and prepare for possible delays as emergency workers respond to clear the area," the alert stated.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department said the wreck, which occurred within the city limits, has already been cleared.

Two people involved in the wreck complained of back pain were transported to the hospital, Pebsworth said.

