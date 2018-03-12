TxDOT: Wreck occurred in a work zone on Loop 287 near FM 2021

A one-vehicle wreck that occurred about eight miles south of Shelbyville early Saturday morning claimed the life of a 31-year-old Lake Charles, Louisiana man.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a wreck occurred in a work zone on South Loop 287 near FM 2021 Monday morning.More >>
After winning three games in three days, the Lumberjacks now know who they will play in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
The SFA Ladyjacks quest for an NCAA championship bid came to an end following a 69-65 loss to Nicholls in the SLC finale Sunday afternoonMore >>
The SFA Lumberjacks have earned a trip to the NCAA tournament following a 59-55 win over Southeast Louisiana Saturday night. SFA will learn who they will play during the Selection Show on Sunday.More >>
