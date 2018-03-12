Lake Charles, La. man dies in 1-vehicle wreck in Shelby County

A one-vehicle wreck that occurred about eight miles south of Shelbyville early Saturday morning claimed the life of a 31-year-old Lake Charles, Louisiana man.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at about 7 a.m. Saturday.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that Daran Oneill Jr. was driving a 2003 Ford pickup north on State Highway 87 when he drove off the road to the right and then slid back across the road and into a creek on the west side of the road.

A Shelby County justice of the peace pronounced Oneill dead at the scene of the wreck.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.