Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office makes 2 more arrests in car burglary case

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office filed charges against two more people in connection with a theft ring that is responsible for 26 vehicle burglaries that occurred within the county.

Warrants were obtained for the two additional suspects.



Kawmain Singleton, 23, of Center, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity, and three counts of Class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle. No information was available on his bond amount Monday afternoon.

Jamonie DeKeith Nash, 18, of Timpson, was also identified as a suspect in the case, and arrested again on Saturday, according to a press release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity, and his bond amount was set at $10,000 for that charge.

Nash was arrested on multiple Class A misdemeanor theft charges on Feb. 27, and he was released from the jail on March 5 after he posted a bail amount of $22,500.

NCSO investigators had previously identified Jamarcus Suell as one of the ringleaders in the theft ring, the press release stated. In addition to the three state-jail felony theft of a firearm charges, 20 Class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle charges, a Class A misdemeanor theft between $750 and $2,5000 charge, and a Class B misdemeanor theft between $100 and $750 charge, a third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity was filed against him.

Collectively, Suell’s bond amount has been set at $408,000.

Suell still has numerous charges pending against him in Sabine County, the press release stated.

The Sheriff Office has identified that this theft ring was responsible for car burglaries in Nacogdoches County, Sabine County, Shelby County, San Augustine County, and Angelina County, and may be possibly linked to Newton and Cherokee counties,” the press release stated. “The majority of this property that was stolen was moved back into the Lufkin area and then sold.”

The press release also stated that it is highly likely that if anyone bought property from any of the three suspects that person is in possession of stolen property.

“If you unknowingly purchased property that is stolen, and turn that property into law enforcement,” the press release stated. “No criminal penalties will be filed against you. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office continues to work this investigation and will continue to file charges against all those involved in this theft ring operation.”

