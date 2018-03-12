Trinity installs new 'smart' water meters

The City of Trinity is saying goodbye to mechanical water meters and hello to smart metering.

City officials will now have a new way of checking water meters through an ultra-sonic water meter.

“We don't have to have a meter reader going from place to place,” said Trinity Police Chief Steve Jones.

Jones has been playing the role of city manager for some time and said 26 percent of the city's water meters go unread.

“They're broken, and the water is still flowing through them, but the mechanisms inside are not working properly,” Jones said.

With the new Kamstrup water meter, water drops will be read once every hour rather than once every month.

“So the information that we're going to take from that is going to significantly help out the city as far as tracking our water, our water loss, and the sales of our water,” Jones said.

Water meters will now be remotely tracked.

The city received a loan of $657,000 to pay for 1,600 new water meters.

Jones said the finished product will take about three months.

“This is the first step that we're taking in the city to start redoing our water system,” Jones said.

Officials agree this is the form of the city going green.

Jones said he wants to remind residents that older pipes might have built-up residue in them.

Flushing your line will clear it all up.

