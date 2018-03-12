Send off for 'Jacks set for Tuesday

From SFA Athletics:

A send-off celebration will be held for the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday morning outside of the back entrance to William R. Johnson Coliseum. The celebration is set prior to the 'Jacks 2:00 p.m. departure for Dallas, Texas, where they will play in their fourth NCAA Tournament in the last five seasons.



After capturing the Southland Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy, Texas, last weekend, the 'Jacks learned Sunday they would be the number-14 seed in the east region. SFA is set to take on number-three seed and No. 14-ranked Texas Tech in a first-round game at American Airlines Center. The game will be televised nationally on truTV at 6:27 p.m. CT with Spiro Dedes, Steve Smith and Len Elmore handling broadcast responsibilities.

For Tuesday's send off, It is recommend that fans park in the lot across the street from WRJ Coliseum and make their way to the rear of the building on foot.