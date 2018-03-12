SFA Ladyjacks heading to WNIT

Despite losing a heart breaker in the Southland Conference Finals on Sunday, the SFA Ladyjacks will still get a shot at a post season championship.

On Monday night the field for the WNIT tournament was announced and the Ladyjacks made the cut as an at-large bid. According to the official press release, this marks the 21st year of the tournament, which features 37 teams with 20 or more victories on the season.

The tournament will feature five teams from both the Atlantic 10 and Big Ten. There are four teams from Conference USA and the Mountain West; three teams each come from the American, Big 12, Big East, Colonial, Horizon and MAC.



There are two teams out of the ACC, Ivy, Missouri Valley, Patriot, Southern and Summit, and one team coming from the America East, A-Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Metro, MEAC, Northeast, OVC, Pac-12, SEC, Southland, SWAC, Sun Belt, West Coast and WAC.

SFA will open up play on Friday at George Mason University.

Click for the official WNIT bracket.

