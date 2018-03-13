Jasper PD investigating vandalism at two churches

The Jasper Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects who vandalized two of the town’s churches last week.

Lt. Garrett Foster, a spokesperson for the Jasper Police Department, confirmed that the vandalism incidents occurred at the Jasper Pentecostal Church, which is located in the 1500 block of FM 252, and St. Paul Luther Church, which is located in the 900 block of West Gibson Street.

Foster said that it looked like someone used something like a Sharpie to write “[Expletive Christians]” on the churches’ doors. KJAS.com reported that the vandalism at the Pentecostal church was discovered on March 7 and that the graffiti at the Lutheran church was found on Sunday.

There was no other damage to either church, Foster said. The KJAS.com story stated that no entry was made into either church.

Foster said that they think the two incidents are related to each other because the churches are located near each other, and they are located pretty far off the road.

The Jasper Police Department doesn’t have any leads or suspects at this time, Foster said.

To read the KJAS.com story, click here.

