Ladyjacks leave for WNIT on Wednesday

From SFA Athletics:

- A send-off celebration will be held for the Stephen F. Austin women's basketball team at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon outside of the back entrance to William R. Johnson Coliseum. The celebration is set prior to the 'Jacks 4:30 p.m. departure for Fairfax, Virginia, where they will play in their fifth WNIT Tournament in program history.



Just days after advancing to a second-straight Southland Tournament title game, the Ladyjacks were rewarded with their 26th postseason tournament appearance with the reveal of the WNIT's 64-team field. SFA will face George Mason in an opening round matchup at EagleBank Arena on Friday at 6:00 PM CST. The game will be televised nationally on the A-10 Network.

For Wednesday's send off, it is recommend that fans park in the lot across the street from WRJ Coliseum and make their way to the rear of the building on foot.