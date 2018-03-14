Firefighters rescue boy who fell into well

Nacogdoches firefighters rescued a child from a well at his home.

Battalion Chief Frankie Hamby said that around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, rescuers were called out to the 4900 block of old Lufkin Road in Nacogdoches.



“We were called where an 8-year-old fell in a well,” Hamby said. “The kid was in the car in the driveway and playing. He put it in drive and went forward. The car hit the curb and knocked off the cover of the deep well. When he stepped out, the door opened right above the opening of the well, and he fell.”



The well was a little over 25 feet deep. Hamby said when they arrived and talked to the boy, he was alert and was not injured. Hamby said they lowered a firefighter down on a rope line and brought both of them back up to safety.



