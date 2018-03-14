Affidavit: Lufkin man turned down woman’s oxygen, so he could sexually assault disabled person

Lufkin police have arrested a man accused of turning down a woman’s oxygen so that he could sexually assault a disabled adult living in the same home while the woman was at the hospital.

Homer James Bell, 65, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of disabled and aggravated assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to Percy Simond Avenue at 6:48 p.m. on March 8. They spoke with paramedics who were there and said they were concerned for their patient. They said Bell had been adjusting her oxygen to the point she was becoming short of breath, causing her to call 911 for paramedics to come. They said a neighbor who lives across the sidewalk told them that Bell has sex with another woman in the home whenever his wife has to go to the hospital.

Police then talked to the neighbor, who said she had seen through the window Bell sexually assault the woman, according to the affidavit. The neighbor also said the disabled woman had made an outcry to her.

Police then talked to the victim in the sexual assault and reported that Bell had sexually assaulted her on many occasions.

According to the affidavit, Bell denied the crime.

Police arrested Bell at the scene. He is being held on a collective bond of $18,500.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.