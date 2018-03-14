2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler near Tenaha sends 2 to area hospitals

Across East Texas many are celebrating National Pi Day, the irrational number including the owners as Marco's Pizza. Pi represents the first few digits of the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, 3.14.More >>
A two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 about a mile and a half north of Tenaha sent two people to area hospitals Tuesday.More >>
After a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County, a Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man on money and fraudulent prescription charges last week in connection with allegations that the man had bundles of cash and fraudulent prescriptions for drugs that weren’t prescribed to him in his SUV.More >>
Lufkin police have arrested a man accused of turning down a woman’s oxygen so that he could sexually assault a disabled adult living in the same home while the woman was at the hospital.More >>
The Jasper Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects who vandalized two of the town’s churches last week.More >>
