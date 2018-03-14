2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler near Tenaha sends 2 to area hospitals

A two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 about a mile and a half north of Tenaha sent two people to area hospitals Tuesday.

One man was airlifted to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana for further treatment of his injuries.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that Gary Ingram, Jr., 50, of Carthage, was driving a 2013 Peterbilt truck with a semi-trailer north on Highway 59 and was turning right on to a private driveway. At that time, Lloyd Decourley, 83, of Fisk, Missouri, failed to control his speed, and the 2013 Dodge pickup he was driving slammed into the 18-wheeler from behind, the press release stated.

A medical helicopter airlifted Decourley from the scene and took him to LSU Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. Ingram was transported to an area hospital for treatment of possible injuries, the press release stated.

A passenger in the Peterbilt with Ingram was not injured in the wreck.

The wreck is still under investigation.

