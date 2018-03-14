Affidavit: Man found with bundled cash, fraudulent prescriptions after Polk County traffic stop

After a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County, a Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man on money and fraudulent prescription charges last week in connection with allegations that the man had bundles of cash and fraudulent prescriptions for drugs that weren’t prescribed to him in his SUV.

Wilbert Earl Oliver, 53, of Houston, was booked into the Polk County Jail on March 8 on a money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000 charge, three fraudulent possession of a controlled substance script charges, and three fraudulent possession of a controlled substance prescription charges.

Oliver has since been released from the jail after he posted a total bail amount of $27,500.

According to the probable cause affidavit for the warrantless arrest by the DPS trooper that East Texas News obtained from the Pct. 1 justice of the peace office Wednesday, the trooper was on routine patrol on Highway 59 when his radar showed that a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling faster than the posted speed limit.

When Oliver started looking for the rental agreement for the Grand Cherokee, the DPS trooper noticed a bundle of cash inside the glove box, the affidavit stated. At that point, the trooper got permission to search the SUV.

A search of the Jeep turned up a manila envelope that contained three folded pieces of paper that had multiple prescriptions for people other than Oliver, the affidavit stated. The folded papers also allegedly had copies of three identification cards.

The DPS trooper then notified a special agent with the agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, who came to the scene and seized the currency, the affidavit stated.

