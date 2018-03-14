Pi Day celebrations spread across East Texas

Across East Texas, many are celebrating National Pi Day, including the owners of Marco's Pizza.

Pi represents the first few digits of the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, 3.14. But, the never-ending number is also an unofficial holiday and focal point for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education and careers. The irrational number gained its popularity 30 years ago in San Francisco.

"Pi Day is a big day for recognizing math and technology," said Matt Davis, the owner of Screen Geeks. "We have a lot of companies like Tesla and a lot of the Silicon Valley startups that are pushing math and science further than they were 10 years ago."



In fact, by 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment in STEM occupations will grow by 18.7 percent

"Any career is going to be important as long as they continue their education, but obviously, things are moving along towards the STEM careers and the more that they can learn in the technology fields, in science, in math, the more opportunities that they'll have in the future," said Elisabeth Grimes, a parent.



That makes education which stems from the math-inspired and never-ending number into a future career a whole lot of fun.

"Overall, as I was graduating in 2007, I did see transform into a lot more push into technology careers," Davis said.

Marco's Pizza and a few other restaurants around the region offered specials in honor of the day.

"We're able to come and kids can learn about Pi, do a great craft, and get lunch at the same time. It's a win-win," Grimes said,

Grimes and her child attended the event at Marco's Pizza.

